On October 12, Girls' Generation's Seohyun shared a friendly set of photos with her fellow member, Tiffany Young!

Seohyun simply wrote alongside her post, "Love sis", while Tiffany can be seen holding up her phone with the words "Run 4 Your Life" written along the length. Judging by Seohyun's recent Instagram posts, it seems that the star is currently visiting Tiffany overseas.



Meanwhile, Tiffany Young released her newest U.S. single "Run For Your Life".