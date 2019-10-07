13

Stray Kids reveals electric dance practice video for 'Double Knot'

Stray Kids is back and ready to slay.

The up and coming boy group is here to make your jaws drop with their awesome choreography. The boys are the epitome of charisma as they move fiercely to the upbeat and intense song. 

Check it out above!

nmt11367 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

This is damn lit 👌, 2 more days, cant wait!!!!

La_Decay867 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

I love the energy

Share

