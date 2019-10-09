2

Hyungdon & Daejune get their diagnosis in 'Mumble' MV

Hyungdon and Daejune (otherwise known as Defconn) have released their music video for "Mumble"!

For their latest hilarious release, Hyungdon and Daejun make their attempt at mumble rap as they get their diagnosis in the hospital in the MV. "Mumble" mixes up Defconn's autotune raps with Hyungdon's translation of the mumbling.

Watch Hyungdon & Daejune's "Mumble" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

