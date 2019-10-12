N.Flying jam out in 'Good Bam' live band teaser

N.Flying are jamming out in their live band highlight clip for "Good Bam"!



In the teaser above, fans get to see the band members performing a short preview of the song live. As previously reported, "Good Bam", composed by leader Seunghyub, is the title song of N.Flying's 6th mini album 'Yaho', which drops on October 15 at 6 PM KST.



Check out N.Flying's latest teaser video above, and watch their MV teaser here if you missed it!



