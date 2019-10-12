Former B.A.P member Youngjae reveals track list for mini album 'O,on'.



Youngjae will be making a comeback this fall, and he's now revealed the track list for his second mini album, which includes the title track "Forever Love", "Feel it with this", "Me and My Story" featuring Pluma, and an instrumental. This will mark his first ever comeback since his solo debut this past April with his mini album 'Fancy'.



Youngjae's 2nd mini album 'O,on' is set for release this October 22 at 6 PM KST.

