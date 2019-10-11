NU'EST encounter a mysterious visitor in group trailer for 'The Table'

Following a series of sweet individual member trailers this week, NU'EST have released a full group version trailer for their comeback mini album, 'The Table'.

Similar to the members' individual trailers, NU'EST's group trailer begins with a calm, warm atmosphere as the boys sit around a picnic table, passing around slices of pie. Soon, it begins to rain, and the members hurry inside to relax. But toward the end of the film, NU'EST receive a mysterious phone call with no one on the other end, followed by the appearance of a surprise visitor from the rain.

Intrigued? You can bet on more of NU'EST's puzzle piece teasers coming next week, before their return with their 7th mini album 'The Table' on October 21 at 6 PM KST.

