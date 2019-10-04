1

Posted by germainej

Tiffany Young breaks out in 'Run For Your Life' teaser image

Tiffany Young has dropped her latest teaser image for 'Run for Your Life'.

The Girls' Generation member has been revealing dramatic concept images for her upcoming solo track, and the song title also suggests fans can expect something striking. In her latest teaser image, Tiffany stands in front of bars, while her backup dancers still seem stuck in prisons.

'Run for Your Life' releases on October 11 at 12AM EST.

