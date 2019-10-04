Tiffany Young has dropped her latest teaser image for 'Run for Your Life'.
The Girls' Generation member has been revealing dramatic concept images for her upcoming solo track, and the song title also suggests fans can expect something striking. In her latest teaser image, Tiffany stands in front of bars, while her backup dancers still seem stuck in prisons.
'Run for Your Life' releases on October 11 at 12AM EST.
1
1
Posted by54 minutes ago
Tiffany Young breaks out in 'Run For Your Life' teaser image
Tiffany Young has dropped her latest teaser image for 'Run for Your Life'.
0 902 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment