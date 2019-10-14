Lee Sang Hwa shares touching story of how she overcame her regrets after retirement by meeting Kangnam

On the October 14 broadcast of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' season 2, the Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa couple visited a dress shop to choose Lee Sang Hwa's wedding dress, and Kangnam's tuxedo.

Despite their differing opinions, the couple wrapped up their dress and tuxedo fitting successfully, with Kangnam blown away by his fiancée's beauty. After returning home, the couple then discussed how to remodel Kangnam's apartment, which Lee Sang Hwa will be moving into after their marriage. Finally, the two stars finished the day with a round of workouts, as Lee Sang Hwa worried about toning her figure for the wedding.



Here, Lee Sang Hwa remarked, "I want to compete again. But I can't anymore because my knees hurt." Kangnam comforted her by saying, "If your knee recovers, do you think you can get gold again? If that's the case, then just take my knees."

Afterward during an honest interview, Lee Sang Hwa opened up about her true reasons for retiring as a national speedskater. She stated, "My semilunar valves were damaged, and a piece of my bone was jabbing a ligament in my knee. Right now, it's difficult for me to even fold my knees. I cry because it hurts abruptly sometimes. I've competed in three Olympics, pushing back surgery. But the people, they just didn't accept it when first place became second place. That gave me such a hard time. I lived with a huge load on myself, believing that I had to be first place no matter what. It weighed me down. Some people tell me 'You did good' or 'You worked hard', but others told me, 'Just go ahead and retire' if I wasn't gonna do better than third place," shedding tears.

Lastly, Lee Sang Hwa shared, "But now, my regrets have gone away. After I met Kangnam oppa, I overcame those regrets."

