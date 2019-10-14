LABOUM's Solbin answers whether or not she's close with her web drama co-stars ASTRO

During a recent interview in light of her upcoming Arirang TV web drama 'Soul Plate', LABOUM's Solbin shared some insight about her drama role as well as her chemistry with her co-stars.

Regarding web drama 'Soul Plate', Solbin described, "'Soul Plate' is a very special restaurant run by the six ASTRO members, who are actually angels. Guest with a unique backstory receive an invitation to the restaurant, where they can find comfort while experiencing the taste of food from heaven."



Solbin plays the role of Soopia, who inherits a farm from her grandfather. She revealed, "It's not 'Sophia' misspelled. It's a Korean name given by her grandfather, meaning 'a fairy from the forest'. She is a bright, energetic, and positive child."

Next, Solbin was asked if she's close to the ASTRO members, co-stars of 'Soul Plate'. "I did feel comfortable knowing that I was former schoolmates with Cha Eun Woo and Moonbin, but to be honest, there is some awkwardness with them," the idol answered honestly.

Meanwhile, you can catch Solbin and ASTRO in upcomng web drama 'Soul Plate', premiering this October 16 at 3 PM KST via Arirang TV.

