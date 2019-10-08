2

Ladies' Code's album preview teaser for their comeback mini album 'Code #3' will make you want to dance!

Ladies' Code have unveiled an upbeat album preview for their upcoming mini album 'Code #3', packed full of various genres that will make you want to dance!

'Code #3' is set to contain a total of 5 tracks including title track "Set Me Free", "New Day", "Never Ending Story", "Jasmine", as well as the girls' comeback single from earlier this year, "Feedback". Judging by the album preview, fans can look forward to a perfect mix of modern and retro sounds in Ladies' Code's 'Code #3'!

Look out for the full mini album, set for release on October 10 at 6 PM KST. 

