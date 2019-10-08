Lee Sang Yoon thanks good friend Yang Se Hyung for a warm coffee cart to his new drama set

Actor Lee Sang Yoon received a warm coffee cart gift from his good friend and 'All The Butlers' co-star, comedian Yang Se Hyung!

On October 9, Lee Sang Yoon wrote via his Instagram, "It sudden got cold today, but Se Hyung sent over some warmth!! Thank you~ But!! What's the meaning of this 'Kekeke'??", also sharing a series of thank you photos in front of the coffee cart. However, in the last photo, Lee Sang Yoon exaggerates a puzzled expression on his face while pointing to a poster of him and actress Jang Na Ra, where Yang Se Hyung wrote over the top, "Kekeke".

Meanwhile, Lee Sang Yoon is currently filming for his new SBS Mon-Tues drama, 'VIP', also starring Jang Na Ra, Lee Chung Ah, and more. Are you a fan of SBS variety program 'All The Butlers' with Lee Sang Yoon and Yang Se Hyung?

