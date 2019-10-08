Netizens are dead after seeing this trending fan sign cam of MONSTA X's Minhyuk being a total boyfriend

MONSTA X's Minhyuk is once again trending for his heart-stopping actions during a fan sign!

In a recent fan sign cam shared via Twitter, MONSTA X's Minhyuk can be seen interacting with a female fan in the sweetest manner. Once she steps up, he remarks, "You look really pretty today. What's that smell? It smells really good."

While he reaches out to smell the fan's perfume a little closer, the fan answers, "Was it Burberry... oh no it's Hermès." Minhyuk then says, "Ah ha, that's why it's pretty strong." He then also asks the fan to smell his perfume, and the fan comments in turn, "Ah I'm so nervous..."

Taking his time with his signature, Minhyuk responds, "Why? What's the matter? Huh?" to which the fan shyly answers, "I'm nervous because you're so handsome." Minhyuk says back, "All of a sudden? Out of the blue? You weren't like this. You're usually not this nervous." The fan continues to play along with, "You know I always love you," and Minhyuk smoothly asks, "Is that right? Tell me you love me."

몬스타 엑스 이민혁 설레는 팬싸 pic.twitter.com/6twnf6gZLU — 메모리 아카이브 (@Archive_nine) October 4, 2019

Garnering immense popularity via various online communities since its posting, the fan sign cam had netizens commenting, "If my idol did that to me I would literally pass out", "OMG this is daebak...", "Wait is that fan even alive now", "OMG that kind of fan service would make my face explode", "What a pro, what a pro, there's no way these guys wouldn't be popular", "Okay, I get it, that's worth buying hundreds of albums. So fluffy!", "I'm married but this makes me want to date kekekeke", and more.

Who would love to go see Minhyuk at a fan sign?