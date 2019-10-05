Pentagon's Kino takes to Toronto in MV for self-composed song 'BADTIMING'

Kino has surprised Pentagon fans with a special MV for his self-composed song "BADTIMING"!

The video was released through Cube Entertainment's official YouTube channel as part of their ongoing 'What's On?' series.

The track "BADTIMING" was originally revealed to fans earlier this year through Kino's SoundCloud account; however, the music video itself was recorded much later - when Pentagon was visiting Toronto, Canada as part of their 2019 world tour 'PRISM.' In the video, Kino is seen walking through the city at night, with occasional glimpses of recognizable Toronto landmarks, including the CN Tower.

