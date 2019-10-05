7

3

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

ATEEZ gives fans taste of new album with 'Treasure Ep. Fin' highlight medley

ATEEZ is only days away from making their comeback!

On October 5 KST, the group released the highlight medley for their latest album 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' through their official social media channels. The clip introduces a sample of all 11 tracks on the album, including its title track 'Wonderland.'

Meanwhile, 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' is the final album in the group's 'Treasure' series, which began with their debut album 'Treasure Ep. 1: All To Zero' back in October 2018. The new album is set for release on October 8 KST.

Check out the highlight medley above!

whenjunhui270 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

omg it sounds amazing

i always love their albums and play them 50000 times and this will be no different

