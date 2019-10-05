ATEEZ gives fans taste of new album with 'Treasure Ep. Fin' highlight medley

ATEEZ is only days away from making their comeback!

On October 5 KST, the group released the highlight medley for their latest album 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' through their official social media channels. The clip introduces a sample of all 11 tracks on the album, including its title track 'Wonderland.'

Meanwhile, 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' is the final album in the group's 'Treasure' series, which began with their debut album 'Treasure Ep. 1: All To Zero' back in October 2018. The new album is set for release on October 8 KST.

Check out the highlight medley above!