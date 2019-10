On October 30, EXO's Chanyeol was spotted in a mysterious teaser film for a new project, simply titled 'Studio NNG'.

The epic teaser film consists of Chanyeol and a crew as they chase after extraordinary phenomena. It reveals very little details regarding the specific contents of 'Studio NNG', other than the announcement that new videos will be posted every Wednesdays at 12 AM KST.

Try to decipher Chanyeol's 'Studio NNG' project for yourself, above!