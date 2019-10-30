Park Ji Hoon announces solo comeback in December + 1st Fan-con Asia tour

Wanna One member/actor Park Ji Hoon will be making his solo comeback this December!

On October 31, Park Ji Hoon's label Maroo Entertainment confirmed news of the artist's solo comeback after approximately 10 months. In addition, the star will be launching his first ever fan-con Asia tour, gearing up to greet fans all across Asia as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon made his solo debut back in March of this year with 'O'Clock'. Look out for more details on Park Ji Hoon's comeback, coming soon.