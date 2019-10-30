NU'EST claim their first #1 trophy with 'Love Me' on this week's 'Show Champion'

NU'EST claimed their first #1 trophy since their comeback with "Love Me" on the October 30 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Show Champion'!
On this broadcast, the first place nominees were: NU'EST with "Love Me", DAY6 with "Sweet Chaos", Super Junior with "Super Clap", TOMORROW x TOGETHER with "Run Away", and TWICE with "Feel Special". In the end, the 1st place trophy went to NU'EST!
Other performers of the night included DAY6, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, WayV, N.Flying, A.C.E, VAV, ONEUS, ONF, and more.
Meanwhile, NU'EST made a comeback with their 7th mini album 'The Table' and title track "Love Me" back on October 21. You can check out the boys' comeback stage on 'Show Champion', below!
