Xion and Leedo are charismatic Joseon royalty in teaser clips for ONEUS's 'Lit' comeback

ONEUS is about to have one 'lit' comeback!

On September 23 KST, the group's agency RBW Entertainment teased fans for the release of ONEUS's third mini album 'Fly With Us' by dropping individual video clips for members Xion and Leedo. Both clips reveal the concept theme for the album's title track "Lit" - a dynamic clash of a hip-hop and Joseon dynasty aesthetic that only raises fans' anticipation of the final release.

Meanwhile, 'Fly With Us' is set for release on September 30 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more teasers ahead of the new album, and check out both videos here!