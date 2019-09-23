Jeong Se Woon drops 'day out' version of his 'Day' comeback teaser photos

Jeong Se Woon is back with another set of photo teasers!

On September 23, his agency Starship Entertainment released a second set of photo teasers to promote his upcoming album 'Day.'

Going with a 'day in, day out' theme, the new batch of teasers have been labeled the 'day out' version to match September 22's 'day in' photo set. The images still have the same English lyrics from the prior batch written on them; however, the mood of this current set of photos is much more wound down and intimate, with Jeong Se Woon looking simultaneously relaxed and introspective as he poses for the camera.

Meanwhile, 'Day' is set for release on October 2 KST.

Check out the photo teasers below, and stay tuned for more 'Day' teasers!



