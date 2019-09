SuperM has dropped a set of individual teasers for Ten.

Following Taeyong's individual teasers, Ten's concept trailer and photos were released to lead fans toward SuperM's official debut. In this trailer, Ten enters a dreamy space and smells a dry flower, right before looking into a void where a pair of hands peeks out. Whose mysterious hands could they be?

Stay tuned for more of Ten's teaser images to come! SuperM's official debut album release is on October 4.