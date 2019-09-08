TWICE drops Nayeon's comeback teaser for 8th mini album 'Feel Special'

TWICE has dropped an individual teaser for their comeback.

On September 9 KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled a solo video teaser to kick off the promotions for TWICE's comeback. Titled 'Feel Special', this comeback marks the group's official 8th mini album release. In the video, member Nayeon appears, looking fancy and adorned, gazing straight into the camera. How do you feel about this new concept?

Stay tuned for more updates on TWICE's comeback! The release date for 'Feel Special' has been set for September 23 at 6 PM KST.