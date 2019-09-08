Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

50

9

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE drops Nayeon's comeback teaser for 8th mini album 'Feel Special'

AKP STAFF

TWICE has dropped an individual teaser for their comeback.

On September 9 KST, JYP Entertainment unveiled a solo video teaser to kick off the promotions for TWICE's comeback. Titled 'Feel Special', this comeback marks the group's official 8th mini album release. In the video, member Nayeon appears, looking fancy and adorned, gazing straight into the camera. How do you feel about this new concept?

Stay tuned for more updates on TWICE's comeback! The release date for 'Feel Special' has been set for September 23 at 6 PM KST.

  1. TWICE
  2. Nayeon
24 6,772 Share 85% Upvoted

12

WinterIsComing156 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago
Nayeon looks so stunning, I can't wait to see the other members.

Share

9

Hermand1,492 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Our fake maknae looks very elegant and beautiful ^^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

If BTS were avengers.
2 hours ago   1   549

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND