'Pepsi x Starship Project' release teaser video for Rain x Soyu's collaboration

'Pepsi x Starship Project' released a teaser video for Rain and Soyu's collaboration.
The teaser video above reveals clips of Rain and Soyu as well as a short preview of their upcoming collaboration track "The Love of Autumn". It sounds like the two singers are planning to start out the fall season with a sweet love song.
Rain x Soyu's "The Love of Autumn" drops on September 16 KST. What do you think of the teaser so far?
