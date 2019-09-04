Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

'Pepsi x Starship Project' release teaser video for Rain x Soyu's collaboration

'Pepsi x Starship Project' released a teaser video for Rain and Soyu's collaboration.

The teaser video above reveals clips of Rain and Soyu as well as a short preview of their upcoming collaboration track "The Love of Autumn". It sounds like the two singers are planning to start out the fall season with a sweet love song.

Rain x Soyu's "The Love of Autumn" drops on September 16 KST. What do you think of the teaser so far?

