Actress Han Ye Seul opens up her own YouTube channel

Actress Han Ye Seul has opened up her own YouTube channel.

On September 4, Han Ye Seul introduced her new YouTube channel on Instagram, writing, "I've started a YouTube. Please look kindly on my content that's not special but shows my simple, daily life." As of now, the actress has 4 videos uploaded to her 'Han Ye Seul is' channel, and her first video is titled, "Why I'm starting a YouTube! Who is she?"

In her first video above, the actress states, "Hello, pretties. You didn't know I'd start a YouTube, did you. I need to follow this generation's flow too. Because I was feeling bored of the same work and feeling like I didn't have the same fighting energy, I decided to start a new challenge."

Watch Han Ye Seul's first YouTube video above!

