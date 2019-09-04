Goo Hye Sun was allegedly obsessive over Ahn Jae Hyun throughout marriage

The latest rumors are saying Goo Hye Sun was very obsessive over Ahn Jae Hyun throughout their marriage.



On September 4, an insider and acquaintance of Ahn Jae Hyun told media outlets, "Goo Hye Sun was doubtful of Ahn Jae Hyun throughout their marriage. She knew that most of the staff for hair and clothes are women, and even if he was with them, she'd criticize him, saying, 'You're with women.'"



Another acquaintance stated, "Ahn Jae Hyun does enjoy going out to drink, but he's not the type to make a mistake or cause problems related to women. If Goo Hye Sun called Ahn Jae Hyun to tell him to come home by a certain time, he got up even if it wasn't even 30 minutes since he sat down." Dispatch also revealed text messages of Goo Hye Sun asking Ahn Jae Hyun to tell her where he's going and with whom.



It's also rumored Goo Hye Sun would request Ahn Jae Hyun to video call her often to check up on him. She allegedly explained, "It's because you don't act trustworthy." One insider stated, "She didn't listen to Ahn Jae Hyun no matter how much he talked. It was to the point it was sad to see."



As previously reported, the couple has been in an ongoing public divorce battle. While Goo Hye Sun has stated she has no intention to divorce and recently announced she's retiring from the entertainment industry, Ahn Jae Hyun has expressed he intends to move forward with the divorce. As of now, their divorce proceedings are at a standstill as South Korea requires both parties to consent to a divorce.