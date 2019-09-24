2

Akdong Musician create art in 'How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love' MV teaser

Akdong Musician have dropped their music video teaser for "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love"!

Member Chanhyuk is finally back from the military, and fans are excited to see he and his sister Suhyun back with a new release. The above MV teaser reveals the two in very different spaces as they create art. "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" is the title track of the duo's album 'Sailing', which drops on September 25 KST.

Check out Akdong Musician's MV teaser above! 

