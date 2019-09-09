Kim Chung Ha jogs her way around the city in CF for 2019 'JTBC Seoul Marathon' event

Kim Chung Ha is the star of the 2019 'JTBC Seoul Marathon's television commercial!

On September 9 KST, Korean television network JTBC unveiled a new commercial centered around Kim Chung Ha and Mommy Son's special collaboration single "Fast," the official theme song for the marathon event. In the 30-second clip, she is seen warming up before taking off to run through various well-known landmarks in Seoul, including Ttukseom Hangang Park, Namdaemun, and the National Assembly Building.

Meanwhile, the 2019 'JTBC Seoul Marathon' will be held on November 3 at 8 AM KST.

Check out the commercial above!