Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

'Produce X 101's Koo Jung Mo exudes confident visuals in new Starship Entertainment profile photos

Starship Entertainment has unveiled new profile photos of trainee Koo Jung Mo!

The photos were shared through the agency's official social media accounts on September 9 at exactly 9:09 PM, with many fans concluding the timing was deliberately meant to match up with Jung Mo's last name, which is a homonym for the number 'nine' in Korean.

The photos have a slight futuristic vibe, with the trainee posing with large plastic spheres dotted with yellows, oranges, and bright blues. 

Meanwhile, Koo Jung Mo was among the 20 'Produce X 101' contestants to make it to the survival program's finale. He finished at #13 overall.

Check out all of his profile photos below!

