Seventeen has given fans a sneak peek of the songs on their upcoming album 'An Ode'.

The highlight medley gives fans a sneak peek at the songs as well as their visuals. Gorgeous behind the scene photoshoot footage shows the members showing off their visuals. 'An Ode' seems to boast a beautiful and well-rounded album containing upbeat dance songs, sweet R&B, and hard-hitting hip hop.

Check out the medley above!