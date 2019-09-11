Park Seo Joon completes filming as a guest on 'Three Meals a Day in the Mountain Village'

On September 11, representatives from Park Seo Joon's label Awesome ENT confirmed to media outlets, "Park Seo Joon was invited to appear as the final guest of 'Three Meals a Day in the Mountain Village'. He recently completed his filming."

Park Seo Joon will be appearing as the 4th and last guest of this season's 'Three Meals a Day', following Jung Woo Sung, Oh Na Ra, and Nam Joo Hyuk. Previously, Park Seo Joon also made a cameo appearance on cast member Park So Dam's film 'Parasite'.



Meanwhile, tvN's 'Three Meals a Day in the Mountain Village', starring an all-female cast lineup, airs every Fridays at 9:10 PM KST. Check out actress Yoon Se Ah's latest Instagram post from her 'Three Meals a Day' filming set, below!