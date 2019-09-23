Zico drops teaser image for first comeback since opening new label

Zico is currently preparing to make a solo comeback!

On September 23 KST, his self-run agency KOZ Entertainment released a teaser image for his comeback. In the image, Zico is seen in an art gallery, walking past two complementing paintings of himself. The teaser also boasts the name of his album 'Thinking.'

According to his official social media, 'Thinking' will be a full-length album and the first in a series. The album will be released on September 30 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full teaser image below!