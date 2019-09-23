23

19

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Zico drops teaser image for first comeback since opening new label

AKP STAFF

Zico is currently preparing to make a solo comeback!

On September 23 KST, his self-run agency KOZ Entertainment released a teaser image for his comeback. In the image, Zico is seen in an art gallery, walking past two complementing paintings of himself. The teaser also boasts the name of his album 'Thinking.'

According to his official social media, 'Thinking' will be a full-length album and the first in a series. The album will be released on September 30 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full teaser image below!

  1. Zico
3 3,031 Share 55% Upvoted

1

Ohboy696,153 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Can't wait to hear it.

Share

0

seochulgoo136 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

LABOUM
[MV & Album Review] LABOUM – 'Two Of Us'
58 minutes ago   0   233
SuperM
SuperM reveals epic group trailer
7 hours ago   18   8,865

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND