Jang Woo Hyuk is still waiting in 'Stay' feat. Babylon MV

Jang Woo Hyuk of H.O.T fame dropped his music video for "Stay" featuring Babylon.



The MV follows Jang Woo Hyuk as he finds himself dashing down a long road. "Stay" is about believing that you'll be reunited with someone one day and wanting them to stay by your side, and it marks Jang Woo Hyuk's first release since 2011.



Check out Jang Woo Hyuk's "Stay" MV above!







