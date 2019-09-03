Big Bang's T.O.P garners attention with Instagram photos of vineyard

Big Bang's T.O.P has garnered attention with his latest Instagram post.



On September 2, T.O.P shared photos of a vineyard and grapes, which made headlines, but he's since deleted the post. Before his military enlistment in 2017, the Big Bang member revealed he'd purchased a winery in Argentina, and fans asked him whether the photos were from the winery he mentioned 2 years ago.



Despite questions from fans however, T.O.P didn't give a straight response, but liked comments of fans who asked whether the photos were of his winery instead. For whatever reason, the Big Bang member has since deleted the post, making fans curious about what's going on.