Posted by germainej

Big Bang's T.O.P garners attention with Instagram photos of vineyard

Big Bang's T.O.P has garnered attention with his latest Instagram post.

On September 2, T.O.P shared photos of a vineyard and grapes, which made headlines, but he's since deleted the post. Before his military enlistment in 2017, the Big Bang member revealed he'd purchased a winery in Argentina, and fans asked him whether the photos were from the winery he mentioned 2 years ago.

Despite questions from fans however, T.O.P didn't give a straight response, but liked comments of fans who asked whether the photos were of his winery instead. For whatever reason, the Big Bang member has since deleted the post, making fans curious about what's going on. 

yoonohsforehead45
6 minutes ago

It has come to the point that he can’t even delete a random photo without netizens claiming that something strange is going on.


People delete photos all the time. Please grow up.

No offense intended.

