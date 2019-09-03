Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ITZY's Ryujin sends a rap message to J.Y. Park on 'Idol Room'

ITZY's Ryujin sent a rap message to J.Y. Park on 'Idol Room'.

The September 3rd episode of 'Idol Room' revealed previously unaired footage of idol stars, and in 8th place was Ryujin's rap message to JYP Entertainment producer J.Y. Park. With mic in hand, Ryujin rapped, "Listen well, JYP. Why do you work like that," surprising the other ITZY members.

She continued, "You work well. You should rest while working. Use your vacation days too," making everyone laugh. Jung Hyung Don commented, "Hip hop diss," and Ryujin responded, "I'm being sincere."

Ryujin is so cool and cute. She is great ^^

