Former Rainz member Seo Sung Hyuk unveils MV teaser for solo single

Seo Sung Hyuk has released the MV teaser for his upcoming song.

As reported, this former Rainz member has recently signed an exclusive contract with Think About Entertainment. On September 19, the MV teaser for his first song under the agency was unveiled, giving a glimpse of his solo activities to his fans.

Titled "Good Night, My Dear", this song is a soothing ballad dedicated to his fans, namely the "fan song". In its original Korean, the title directly translates as "Moonlight Song".

Have you missed Seo Sung Hyuk's voice as a singer? The song will be released on September 24 at 12 PM KST.