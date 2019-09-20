NU'EST reveals official poster for upcoming fan meeting 'L.O.Λ.E PAGE'





NU'EST has revealed the official poster for their fan meeting.

On September 20, the 5-member group NU'EST shared the poster to announce a weekend of fan meeting. Set to take place at Olympic Park KSPO Dome, the fan meeting will be held for three days, from November 15 to November 17.

In the poster, the members get crafty by posing to make character versions of themselves. Judging by the reactions, many fans already seem to be excited to meet the boys at the event.



The name of the event has been titled 'L.O.Λ.E PAGE', referring to their own fanclub name and concept. Stay tuned!