Kim Saeng Min returns to mass media 1 year & 5 months after sexual harassment controversy

Kim Saeng Min has resumed his entertainment career after almost a year and half.

On September 20, media outlets reported that entertainer Kim Saeng Min has returned to audiences by starting his own podcast about movie commentary. Last year in April, the host was accused with sexual harassment allegations reported by female staff members, becoming a controversial figure of the #MeToo movement in Korea and eventually leaving all of his variety programs.

Recently, on September 14, Kim Saeng Min's podcast entitled 'I Am Kim Saeng Min, the One Who Narrates Films' opened to the public. However, even though the podcast is mostly intended for film-lovers, listeners tuned in and accused the entertainer for making a comeback. According to the reactions, the majority of the public is refusing to welcome the entertainer back into the scene.

In the first episode, Kim Saeng Min said, "These days, people in my neighborhood call me Dol-Saeng Min ('dol' = "rock," with a pun that phonetically also means) 'Saeng Min who has returned.' We don't have to say out loud about what that phrase might mean in our individual hearts. How are you all? I miss you all and I wish you happiness, wherever you are, here, listening to this program with me."

He added, "I am not in my right mind, sorry. I'm sure you can understand a little. I am trying to talk about films by myself. Will I do well?"

What do you think of Kim Saeng Min's sudden return?