Rookie boy group Dongkiz have returned with a surprise digital single track, "Imaginary You"!

The medium-tempo dance pop genre contains sweet, romantic lyrics, with member Jaechan having participated in writing them. The special MV for "Imaginary You" above captures precious memories from Dongkiz's past year of promotions, including videos of their fans.



Meanwhile, Dongkiz recently wrapped up activities for their comeback single "BlockBuster", released back in July.