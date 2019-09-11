TVXQ x Super Junior confirm 'YouTube Original' series 'Analog Trip', premiering next month

TVXQ and Super Junior will be coming to greet their fans together through their upcoming 'YouTube Original' series, 'Analog Trip'!

In 'Analog Trip', TVXQ's Yunho and Changmin and Super Junior's Leeteuk, Shindong, Eunhyuk, and Donghae will be heading out on an old-fashioned, backpacking trip to Indonesia - a destination that both Hallyu idols have visited numerous times for performances, but never for travel. 'Analog Trip' is also named as during the trip, the TVXQ members and Super Junior members often looked back on their trainee days together in the early 2000's, laboring day and night for one dream.





Looking forward to some nostalgia with 2nd-generation idols TVXQ and Super Junior? Then make sure to catch the premiere of 'Analog Trip' this October 9 at 10 PM KST! The series will air every Wednesdays at 10 PM KST for regular viewers, while all 12 episodes of the series will be available for YouTube Premium subscribers on October 9.

