'Battle Trip' reveals preview of Kim Chung Ha, Kyulkyung, Cao Lu & Kim Min Gyu's trip to China!

KBS's 'Battle Trip' has released a preview of Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung as well as Cao Lu and Kim Min Gyu's trip to China!



Ahead of IOI's comeback, Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung are taking a vacation in Guangzhou, China on the show. In the preview above, the pair can be seen enjoying sightseeing, eating yummy street food, and shopping. Meanwhile, Kim Min Kyu and Cao Lu are taking a trip to Kunming, where they check out the UNESCO World Heritage Site and a beautiful cave.



Watch the preview above!