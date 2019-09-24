EXO's D.O. reportedly returning in 3rd installment of movie 'Along with the Gods'

EXO's D.O. is rumored to be reprising his role as Private Won Dong Yeon in 'Along with the Gods 3'.



D.O. starred in the first two installments of the movie series 'Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds' and 'Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days', and according to reports, he's likely starring in the third movie as well. The EXO member previously played the role of Private Won Dong Yeon, a soldier facing depression.



'Along with the Gods 3' is expected to go into production in 2021. D.O. is also currently serving as an active-duty soldier in the military after enlisting this past July.



Stay tuned for updates.