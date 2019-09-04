SM Entertainment denies opposing congratulatory fan ads for f(x)'s 10th anniversary

SM Entertainment has denied opposing congratulatory fan ads for f(x)'s 10th anniversary.



On September 4, reports alleged overseas fans had prepared an advertisement to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the girl group, but SM Entertainment were against the project. Overseas fans are reported to have received a refund for the advertisement, explaining the label was against it and they couldn't do anything about the matter.



However, SM Entertainment told media outlets, "It's not true. We were never even contacted by the advertisement agency about this."





In other news, f(x)'s Amber recently ended her contract with SM Entertainment.