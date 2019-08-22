X1 reveals behind the scenes video for the choreography of title track 'Flash'

The X1 members are taking their debut very seriously and fans can see that the choreography for their first title track "Flash" is no joke.

The video gives fans a closer look at the process of filming the music video as well as the members' thoughts on the choreography. X1 had a very short amount of time to prepare the choreography and revealed that the level was so hard that they weren't sure if they could master it well. However, it seems like the boys pushed through and the preview of their performance is already impressing many.



Check out the video above! Are you excited for X1?