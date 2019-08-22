Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yang Hyun Suk revealed to wager huge amounts of money and was a VIP at MGM Casino in Las Vegas

It has been revealed that Yang Hyun Suk was a VIP at the MGM Casino in Las Vegas. 

More information on Yang Hyun Suk's overseas gambling was revealed on the August 22 broadcast of JTBC's 'Lee Kyu Yeon's Spotlight'. He is currently being investigated for illegally gambling overseas. The broadcast revealed that Yang had visited the casino 11 times over the last five years, spending 1.5 billion KRW (~1.2 million USD). He would spend an average of 17 hours gambling, with an average bet of 18 million KRW (~14,000 USD).

A former YG Entertainment employee also revealed that YG artists would always stay at the MGM Hotel and received special service when visiting Las Vegas. The person stated, "If Yang Hyun Suk himself went, everything was free. Even if so many people went."

What do you think of this newly revealed information? 

red_beryl3,982 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

They probably confused him with a random hobo that wears hats. Oppa is innocent <//3

MK_Zi29 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

unless they can take away his wealth....ppl like him will live well wherever they go, even in prison. even then tax payers money is being wasted on prisons who won't change. need better ways to deal with scum

