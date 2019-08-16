Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo speeds through 'This or That' questions with 'NewsAde'!

In light of his recent, long-awaited solo debut, WINNER's Kim Jin Woo visited the 'NewsAde' studio for a game of 'This or That'!

The idol seemed to be on a race against time as he churned out his preferences between questions like "Jjajangmyun vs. Jjambbong?", "Americano vs. Latte", "Breakfast vs. More sleep", "Bread vs. Rice cake", and more at the speed of light! He only hesitated for two specific questions, one being "Visuals vs. Proportions?". After a moment, Kim Jin Woo answered, "Both!" with laughter, before ultimately settling on "visuals". Another one he hesitated on was, "Living without a manager for 1 year vs. Living without a cell phone for 1 year"! With an unreadable smile, Kim Jin Woo chose "living without a cell phone"

Watch the fun game above!

