BTS's Jimin, V, & Jungkook top individual boy group member brand values for August

On August 17, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings for individual boy group members in the month of August!

Similar to this past June and Jul, BTS members Jimin, V, and Jungkook took up the top 3 spots for this month side by side once again. According to big data involving 527 boy group members analyzed from July 15 through August 16, 2019, Jimin raked in a total of 9,076,953 points, followed by V with 8,012,641 points, and Jungkook with 6,449,652.



From 4th through 10th place are, in order: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, BTS's Jin, EXO's Baekhyun, EXO's Chanyeol, HOTSHOT's Sungwoon, EXO's Sehun, and Pentagon's Hui. Check out the full analysis results below.