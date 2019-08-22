UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals he used to help out at his mother's restaurant part-time

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk will be making a guest appearance on this week's upcoming episode of JTBC's 'Hon-Life' (literally 'Solitary Clan App')!

For his guest appearance, Lee Jin Hyuk will be taking on a spicy food challenge with cast member Kang Han Na. Revealing that he's a big fan of spicy foods, Lee Jin Hyuk plans to show viewers just how great he is not only at eating spicy food, but mukbang as a whole.

While visiting the MCs' studio, Lee Jin Hyuk revealed that he used to help out part-time at a steak restaurant run by his mother! For even more of Lee Jin Hyuk's fun, never-before-heard stories, make sure to tune in to 'Hon-Life' this August 24 at 6:10 PM KST! In the meantime, check out a teaser clip for this week's episode above.

