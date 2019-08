Global musicians Jay Park and Mabel partnered up for a chic pictorial with 'Arena Homme Plus' magazine!

Representing two musicians making a global impact in the music industry, Jay Park and Mabel talked about their ongoing world tours during their pictorial. Jay Park recently kicked off his 2019 tour 'Sexy 4EVA' in Seoul back in July, while English singer Mabel recently released her 1st full album 'High Expectations'.

Check out the pair's pictorial preview cuts below.