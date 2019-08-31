SuperM unveils emblematic 'Intro' video, group image, & official release date for 1st mini album

SM Entertainment's new boy group unit SuperM is getting ready for their official debut!

On September 1, SuperM released the above 'Intro' video to get fans excited for the audiovisual concept for the debut. Along with the clip, another short video uploaded confirmed the release date for their 1st mini-album 'SuperM', which has been set for October 4.

Check out another group teaser image unveiled below. For more dates regarding upcoming teasers, make sure to refer to the official scheduler!

