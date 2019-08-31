Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

#HappyBirthdayJungkook, #GoldenJungkookDay, & more trend worldwide for BTS Jungkook's birthday!

Hashtags for BTS Jungkook's birthday are trending worldwide.

September 1 of 2019 is Jungkook's 23rd birthday (in Korean age), which brought ARMYs across the globe to celebrate the day with multiple hashtags on Twitter. At midnight, hashtags #HappyBirthdayJungkook, #GoldenJungkookDay, #HappyJungkookDay, #1stSeptemberMiracle, #JungMooSaengAl (in Korean), and more trended, starting from the highest order of Rank #1.

BTS's official Twitter also shared a cute video of Jungkook to celebrate the youngest member's birthday. 

Check out some more fan Tweets below. Happy birthday to Jungkook!

Happy Birthday King🤩👑

Happy bday Jungkook!

