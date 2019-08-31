HappyBirthdayJungkook, #GoldenJungkookDay, & more trend worldwide for BTS Jungkook's birthday!

Hashtags for BTS Jungkook's birthday are trending worldwide.

September 1 of 2019 is Jungkook's 23rd birthday (in Korean age), which brought ARMYs across the globe to celebrate the day with multiple hashtags on Twitter. At midnight, hashtags #HappyBirthdayJungkook, #GoldenJungkookDay, #HappyJungkookDay, #1stSeptemberMiracle, #JungMooSaengAl (in Korean), and more trended, starting from the highest order of Rank #1.

BTS's official Twitter also shared a cute video of Jungkook to celebrate the youngest member's birthday.

Check out some more fan Tweets below. Happy birthday to Jungkook!

OUR LITTLE EUPHORIA IS NOW 22 YEARS OLD



PLEASE HE DESERVES ALL THE GOOD THERE IS IN THE WORLD GIVE IT ALL TO HIM#HappyJungkookDay#GoldenJungkookDay@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/sBpgGneLXD — lea (@seokjinbit) August 31, 2019

i love you my big golden baby #1stSeptemberMiracle pic.twitter.com/95UIpM5ORS — namu jungoo day (@JE0NSLAY) August 31, 2019