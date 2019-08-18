Ravi and Ha Sung Woon mention their celebrity best friends EXO Kai & BTS Jimin on 'Combi'

Ravi and Ha Sung Woon talked about their closest idol friends on 'Combi'.

On the August 18th episode of the JTBC variety program, both Ravi and Ha Sung Woon appeared as guest celebrities. When asked who their close friends were, Ravi mentioned EXO's Kai and Ha Sung Woon chose BTS' Jimin.

The MC asked why Kai and Jimin didn't guest on the show, Ravi frankly answered, "Jimin is busy," and accepted the joke that "that is why" he came with Ha Sung Woon instead.

Meanwhile, the idols also mentioned their "friendship paddings (padded jackets)" and constantly made viewers laugh by not really helping each other during the games, like real-life close friends!